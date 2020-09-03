Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Hot under the collar My country bumpkin cousin — who lost a curry challenge three years ago — wanted a rematch. But it didn’t end well for him BL PREMIUM

I have a lot of respect for rural Zulu guys. Unlike their city-born cousins, they are single-minded to the point of obstinacy in whatever they do.

You beat the guy up thoroughly, wash your hands, go home. A week later, or even a month later, he appears in front of you again. In a calm voice, he says: "Ayiphelanga kahle. Asiqale phansi [It didn’t end well last time. Let’s start again.]"