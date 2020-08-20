Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Don’t overlook this Jozi gem When liquor outlets shut down, the tenants of my friend’s mother brewed concoctions that immediately attracted a steady stream of visitors BL PREMIUM

When the Covid-19 lockdown was first imposed, my friend and fellow writer Zithulele Sibanyoni suddenly found himself trapped in Pietermaritzburg. He’d travelled from Joburg a few days earlier to visit his ailing mother.

Thankfully, he is a freelancer who did not have to be at a physical office. So he stayed on at his mother’s house in Edendale, a suburb outside the city.