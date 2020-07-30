FRED KHUMALO: Dishonouring the dead
Mlangeni and Zuma spent 10 years on Robben Island together, but the late stalwart was also an early voice of opposition to state capture
30 July 2020 - 05:00
It is terribly sad that divisions in the ANC clouded the celebration of the life and times of such a self-less man as Andrew Mlangeni. Everyone knew that funeral arrangements for this political stalwart would be controlled by the ruling party, which was his home for most of his adult life. His family had made peace with that.
But when it was announced that Jacob Zuma would be one of the speakers at the virtual ceremony reflecting on the life of Mlangeni, the family objected. They argued that the values Mlangeni stood for were diametrically opposed to what Zuma had done to the country during his time in office.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now