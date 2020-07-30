Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Dishonouring the dead Mlangeni and Zuma spent 10 years on Robben Island together, but the late stalwart was also an early voice of opposition to state capture BL PREMIUM

It is terribly sad that divisions in the ANC clouded the celebration of the life and times of such a self-less man as Andrew Mlangeni. Everyone knew that funeral arrangements for this political stalwart would be controlled by the ruling party, which was his home for most of his adult life. His family had made peace with that.

But when it was announced that Jacob Zuma would be one of the speakers at the virtual ceremony reflecting on the life of Mlangeni, the family objected. They argued that the values Mlangeni stood for were diametrically opposed to what Zuma had done to the country during his time in office.