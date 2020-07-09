FRED KHUMALO: The transience of being woke
One has to work very hard to earn points for being woke, only to discover that the title can be snatched away as quickly as it is bestowed
I’ve never aspired to be a "cool" father, let alone a "woke" one. However, a few years ago, when my daughters were both in the lower grades of high school, they told me how cool I was. The praise felt good.
But being the sceptic that I am, I suspected there was an agenda. And my suspicions were soon confirmed.
