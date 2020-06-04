Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: The day George Floyd didn’t come home Celebration, marred with mourning – that is how my Monday, the first day of level 3 of the Covid-19 lockdown, will be remembered BL PREMIUM

In my mother tongue, Zulu, the word for Monday is umSombuluko, which loosely translates as "time of recovery". If you grew up in urban SA in the 1970s and you were black, Monday was a tense day.

There was something celebratory about it but also mournful. Back then, black men were by law forced to carry passes, which confirmed that they were who they claimed to be, and that they had permission to be in that city or town at that particular time.