FRED KHUMALO: Ring in the new nuptials Covid-19 will force yet another layer of change to how weddings are celebrated, as we adapt to new ways of living

In the panic and confusion that characterise any talk about Covid-19, I almost forgot to comment on a phenomenon I think will never be the same again after lockdown: weddings.

In a city where many of these ceremonies are conducted at venues which have proliferated on the outskirts of town, I can only imagine how devastated that industry is: think of the owners and the people they employ.