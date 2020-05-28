FRED KHUMALO: Ring in the new nuptials
Covid-19 will force yet another layer of change to how weddings are celebrated, as we adapt to new ways of living
28 May 2020 - 05:00
In the panic and confusion that characterise any talk about Covid-19, I almost forgot to comment on a phenomenon I think will never be the same again after lockdown: weddings.
In a city where many of these ceremonies are conducted at venues which have proliferated on the outskirts of town, I can only imagine how devastated that industry is: think of the owners and the people they employ.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now