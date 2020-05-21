FRED KHUMALO: Wolves howling at the door
Like most economically active people, I cannot wait for the lockdown to end – but there is no simple trade-off between health and prosperity
21 May 2020 - 05:00
I know that like most South Africans, you are suffering from coronadose, an overdose of bad coronavirus-related news from consuming too much media.
It’s difficult not to talk about the scourge. The column you’re reading is supposed to be about eating out. Thanks to the curse of our times, I cannot go out and write about my culinary experiences.
