Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Café Jiran not for serious fine dining I had to cough meaningfully before the waiters at Jiran bothered to peel their eyes off their phones indifferently, like zombies

I arrived in Durban on the morning of March 15, hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa spelt out, to a stunned nation, a litany of restrictions that would be imposed on citizens in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

I was in the Banana City to participate in Time of the Writer, the annual literary festival which I have attended religiously for 23 years. Needless to say, the festival was cancelled, in keeping with the president’s proclamation.