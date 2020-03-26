FRED KHUMALO: Café Jiran not for serious fine dining
I had to cough meaningfully before the waiters at Jiran bothered to peel their eyes off their phones indifferently, like zombies
26 March 2020 - 05:00
I arrived in Durban on the morning of March 15, hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa spelt out, to a stunned nation, a litany of restrictions that would be imposed on citizens in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
I was in the Banana City to participate in Time of the Writer, the annual literary festival which I have attended religiously for 23 years. Needless to say, the festival was cancelled, in keeping with the president’s proclamation.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now