FRED KHUMALO: The potency of pork The medicine man who advised my community to refrain from pork in the 1980s would have reconsidered his stance had he joined me for lunch

There are people who don’t eat pork because they believe the animal carries demons — which, as the Bible tells it, Jesus exorcised out of a man and into a herd of pigs.

Some of you may want to say: "How stupid! If there were indeed demons, didn’t the pigs who’d inherited the demons from the exorcised man drown in the sea?"