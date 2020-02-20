Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Forget the food, eat the view I’ll visit this restaurant again, and I’ll expect Malema & Co to become rational adults. Because a belief in miracles is obligatory to survive in SA BL PREMIUM

The first thing that hits you as you walk through the doors of Gratitude Restaurant is the music. A fairly competent tenor saxophonist is doing a cover of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway’s Where is the Love.

The second thing that strikes you is the vibrancy of the diners. Right here a Valentine’s function is in full swing. Over there a group of women is holding a business meeting. You know it’s business because the woman on her feet addressing the others is saying: "Yes, sisters, we now have a BEE certificate, and a tax clearance. No-one can stop us now."