FRED KHUMALO: My longest march
I want to do what my ancestors did 120 years ago, before the start of the SA War. On October 7 I’ll start walking from Joburg to Ladysmith
03 October 2019 - 05:00
This month marks the 120th anniversary of the start of the Anglo-Boer War, now called the SA War. For me, the commemoration of the war is personal. I have just published a novel based on a little-known incident linked to it.
At the end of September 1899, before the British, driven by greed for gold, pushed the Boers into war, thousands of fearful white people started leaving Johannesburg for the safety of Natal and the Cape Colony.
