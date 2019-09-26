Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: The role played by Mozambicans in shaping SA economy The book, an attack on the mining industry, was launched at a club where appalling job policies would have been hatched over cognac and cigars BL PREMIUM

It’s not every day that one gets invited to dine at the Rand Club, which, founded in October 1887, is the oldest private club in the country.

Until a few years ago, membership to the club was so exclusive and chauvinistic that even the Oppenheimers wouldn’t have made it had they not converted to Christianity. Which is to say that, for a long time, Jewish people were personae non gratae there.