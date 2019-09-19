Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: A dish best not served at all Mr Manuel Trevor Manuel’s ‘big man’ arrogance towards the judge in the Moyo saga might fit elsewhere on the continent, but not in SA. Shame on him BL PREMIUM

The thing about Trevor Manuel is that he is not easy to ignore. Without a doubt, he will be remembered as democratic SA’s most influential cabinet minister so far.

We know that his lefty detractors won’t forgive him and his travelling mate Thabo Mbeki for phasing out the pro-poor Reconstruction & Development Programme in favour of the pro-capitalist Growth, Employment & Redistribution plan.