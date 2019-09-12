FRED KHUMALO: The depths of betrayal
The guy who’d kept us entertained with jokes had beaten Primrose a day after we’d spoken exhaustively about women abuse
12 September 2019 - 05:00
As soon as we burst through the doors of Dias Tavern, my friend and colleague Niq Mhlongo reared back like a startled horse and said: "No, I can’t fly all the way from Joburg to sit on a plastic chair in a restaurant in Cape Town. Let’s go find another place." The sentiment was shared by another colleague, Sibongile Fisher, who also was not enamoured of the idea of having a meal at what appeared to her a dodgy place with plastic chairs and bad music.
"Forget the décor and concentrate on the food," I said. "You won’t regret it. They serve world-class Portuguese food here." I was speaking from experience, having been to the restaurant two years before with a circle of academics from different parts of the world.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.