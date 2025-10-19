Exxaro’s new CEO is hoping clarity on the firm's capital plans will encourage investors to buy the share, especially if the coal price starts to improve
In the week of September 26 to October 3, Zimbabwe imported 34,093t of maize from South Africa. This comes after Zimbabwe announced a ban on maize imports to give local producers space to sell their produce to domestic users.
What is happening here? Listen to the podcast for more information.
Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast.
PODCAST: South Africa still exporting maize to Zimbabwe, despite ban
