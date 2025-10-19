Opinion

PODCAST: South Africa still exporting maize to Zimbabwe, despite ban

Maize exports to Zimbabwe continue as the import ban seems to have been eased

19 October 2025 - 10:00
by WANDILE SIHLOBO
Picture: 123RF/ costasz
In the week of September 26 to October 3, Zimbabwe imported 34,093t of maize from South Africa. This comes after Zimbabwe announced a ban on maize imports to give local producers space to sell their produce to domestic users.

What is happening here? Listen to the podcast for more information.

Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast.

