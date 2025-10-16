POWER BROKERS
NATASHA MARRIAN: Build it, and they will come?
Build One South Africa wants to add some bricks to its eponymous mission with the Unite for Change initiative — but a proper foundation will require the DA and ActionSA
16 October 2025 - 05:00
Build One South Africa (Bosa), GOOD and Rise Mzansi have taken the plunge into consolidating the political centre, forming an organisation — Unite for Change — that is set to contest the local government elections.
The three parties between them hold only five of the 400 seats in parliament, but the move does, albeit in a modest way, reverse the proliferation of small parties on ballot papers. ..
