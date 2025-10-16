VIEW FROM THE THAMES
DEON GOUWS: It’s been an honour
The FM was there at the gestation of my career in finance, providing advice and inspiration, and it has been a privilege to contribute to it
In the mid-1980s, when I was still a full-time student living at home with no real idea of what I wanted to do with my life, it was the FM that helped shape my future. I’ve never really thought about it until now … but I’m pretty sure about that.
For a couple of years at the start of his career in finance, my older brother moved back home after a compulsory stint in the army. One of the perks of his new job was that he and his colleagues found a mint copy of the FM on their desks every Friday morning. My brother would bring it home, read it from cover to cover over the weekend, and then leave it lying around, as one does. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.