POWER BROKERS
NATASHA MARRIAN: Third time lucky for South Africa?
Ramaphosa has presented yet another economic action plan to the nation. The problem is, a capable state is needed to implement it
09 October 2025 - 05:00
This week, the ANC released a third plan to address the country’s “economic emergency” since Cyril Ramaphosa became president in 2018.
The first was Ramaphosa’s economic stimulus and recovery plan, released in September 2018. Then there was the economic recovery and reconstruction plan of October 2020. This week, after a meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee, he unveiled a 10-point economic action plan...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.