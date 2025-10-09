SECOND LEADER
EDITORIAL: Cell C’s IPO — is this the hardest cell of all?
Will the mobile operator draw institutional investors despite the doubts that exist — not least of which is its high levels of debt?
There’s an old saying about life insurance: it’s always sold, never bought. The same could probably be said of the proposed IPO of South Africa’s fourth-largest mobile operator, Cell C. In a mature telecoms market dominated by Vodacom, MTN and Telkom, convincing investors to buy into yet another turnaround story will take some selling indeed.
There’s healthy scepticism in the market — and with good reason. Cell C is still so heavily indebted that its auditors warn in the latest financial statements that its ability to stay afloat is in serious doubt. The planned listing could, in theory, relieve that pressure: debt conversions and IPO proceeds are expected to eliminate debt owed to its parent, Blu Label Unlimited. But that will, paradoxically, require a successful IPO first...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.