MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: Social media’s quiet rebellion
Can civic discourse and mental health recover from the grip of outrage-driven algorithms?
09 October 2025 - 05:00
It’s not often that a technological trend reversing course feels like good news.
But a report in the Financial Times last week noted something remarkable: global time spent on social media has begun to decline — across all adult age groups...
