WATCH: From seed to harvest: what awaits this season?

In this episode, Wandile Sihlobo explores what the 2025/2026 planting season may bring

06 October 2025 - 10:40
by WANDILE SIHLOBO
Picture: 123RF/Pisit Rapitpunt
Farmers are preparing their lands as the new planting season begins. From the eastern regions that start in October to the western regions that start in November, the soil is being ploughed and made ready for another season of growth. Agriculture remains the heartbeat of our economy and food security, and the coming months promise to be busy and full of potential.

In this episode, Wandile Sihlobo explores what the 2025/2026 planting season may bring. He discusses the weather forecasts and the possibility of La Niña bringing above-normal rainfall, the expected performance of grains, oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, and the importance of strong grazing conditions for livestock farmers. He also looks at challenges such as rising input costs and the opportunities created through new machinery and investment in the sector.

Southern Africa as a whole is preparing for what could be another favourable year, and this episode unpacks what that means for farmers, agribusiness and communities that depend on agriculture.

Watch the full episode below:

Produced by Ronel Botha and Anlie Hattingh of Brand Republic

