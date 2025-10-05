Premier is SA’s second-largest maize miller by volume. Picture: 123RF
We are ending South Africa’s 2024/2025 summer grains and oilseed production season on an optimistic note. We now have eight production estimates, with two more to follow that are unlikely to change the positive picture. The data released at the end of September 2025 by the Crop Estimates Committee shows an increase in the harvest estimate, 2% higher than the August 2025 estimate, to an expected 19.94Mt (a 28% year-on-year increase).
There is an annual uptick in the estimate for all the crops, mainly supported by favourable summer rains and decent area plantings. The base effects also help, as we struggled with a drought last year that weighed on the harvest. This ample crop will likely continue to put downward pressure on prices, which may help moderate food price inflation.
In a few weeks the focus will be on the 2025/2026 season, which also promises to be favourable because of the prospects of La Niña rains.
Listen to the podcast for more information.
Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast.
PODCAST: Another boost for South Africa’s harvest
Data given at the end of September points to an increase of 28% from the year before
We are ending South Africa’s 2024/2025 summer grains and oilseed production season on an optimistic note. We now have eight production estimates, with two more to follow that are unlikely to change the positive picture. The data released at the end of September 2025 by the Crop Estimates Committee shows an increase in the harvest estimate, 2% higher than the August 2025 estimate, to an expected 19.94Mt (a 28% year-on-year increase).
There is an annual uptick in the estimate for all the crops, mainly supported by favourable summer rains and decent area plantings. The base effects also help, as we struggled with a drought last year that weighed on the harvest. This ample crop will likely continue to put downward pressure on prices, which may help moderate food price inflation.
In a few weeks the focus will be on the 2025/2026 season, which also promises to be favourable because of the prospects of La Niña rains.
Listen to the podcast for more information.
Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast.
PODCAST: South Africa’s food price inflation eases
PODCAST: South African farmers will start planting summer crops soon, and the outlook is encouraging
PODCAST: South Africa’s agricultural sector will likely see a mixed recovery in 2025
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.