Opinion

PODCAST: Kenya’s maize production has recovered

29 September 2025 - 10:36
by WANDILE SIHLOBO
Picture: Kaufdex/Pixabay
Picture: Kaufdex/Pixabay

Similar to the improvement in maize production in South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe and other countries in Southern Africa, Kenya’s maize crop has shown signs of recovery. The latest estimate by the US department of agriculture puts the country’s harvest at 4.4Mt. This is up 15% from the previous season, thanks to an expansion in area plantings and improved yields. As a result, imports are expected to decline by 17% to 250,000t in the 2025/2026 marketing year. The typical maize suppliers to Kenya in times of need include Tanzania and Uganda. It is likely that when domestic supplies have decreased, Kenya will still rely on these countries.

South African maize exporters are unlikely to participate in the Kenyan market due to the country’s reduced annual maize needs and its long-standing ban on imports of genetically modified crops. More than 80% of South Africa’s maize is genetically modified, which is typically used as a nontariff barrier by various African countries. Still, South Africa’s maize exports are likely to focus on the Southern African Customs Union countries, including Zimbabwe, and the Far East markets in the coming months. East Africa is unlikely to be a primary focus for many domestic maize exporters.

Listen to the podcast for more information.

Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast

