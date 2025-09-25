NATASHA MARRIAN: Zille gets rival parties scrambling
Only the best candidates will do in battle to prevent DA icon getting Joburg’s top job
25 September 2025 - 05:00
The selection of Helen Zille as the DA’s mayoral candidate in Joburg was essential for the party, which has been on a downward trajectory in Joburg.
Its participation in the GNU and occupation of some important ministries in the government should not mask the reality that its support has stagnated, and in some places (Joburg and Tshwane) declined since the highs recorded in the 2016 local government election. ..
