We see a constructive picture of South Africa’s food price inflation, easing to 5.2% in August 2025 from 5.5% in the previous months. South Africa has an abundant harvest of grains, fruits and vegetables, and the benefits of this are starting to show in prices. It is these products that drove the moderation in price inflation.
Because of the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak, a key product many are watching is red meat, particularly beef, which has remained elevated, though slaughtering has resumed in major feedlots across the country.
Initially, panic-buying, rather than a shortage of product, drove up meat prices. This was after the country’s largest feedlot announced cases of FMD at its facility. This led to concerns about the supply of red meat, hence the panic-buying. Slaughtering has now resumed at major feedlots, though FMD remains a challenge.
Listen to the podcast for more information.
Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala, and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast
PODCAST: South Africa’s food price inflation eases
