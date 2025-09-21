Opinion

PODCAST: South Africa’s food price inflation eases

We see a constructive picture of South Africa’s food price inflation, easing to 5.2% in August 2025 from 5.5% in the previous months

21 September 2025 - 10:00
by WANDILE SIHLOBO
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Steve Buissinne/Pixabay
Picture: Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

We see a constructive picture of South Africa’s food price inflation, easing to 5.2% in August 2025 from 5.5% in the previous months. South Africa has an abundant harvest of grains, fruits and vegetables, and the benefits of this are starting to show in prices. It is these products that drove the moderation in price inflation.

Because of the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak, a key product many are watching is red meat, particularly beef, which has remained elevated, though slaughtering has resumed in major feedlots across the country.

Initially, panic-buying, rather than a shortage of product, drove up meat prices. This was after the country’s largest feedlot announced cases of FMD at its facility. This led to concerns about the supply of red meat, hence the panic-buying. Slaughtering has now resumed at major feedlots, though FMD remains a challenge.

Listen to the podcast for more information.

Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala, and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast

PODCAST: South African farmers will start planting summer crops soon, and the outlook is encouraging

The summer grains and oilseed production season starts soon, with promising prospects of rain
Opinion
4 days ago

PODCAST: South Africa’s agricultural sector will likely see a mixed recovery in 2025

South Africa’s agricultural sector is in a recovery phase, and the figures for the second quarter of 2025 signal a mild improvement
Opinion
6 days ago

PODCAST: South Africa’s agricultural machinery sales remain strong

One of the interlinked industries that tends to benefit when the agricultural sector is thriving is agricultural machinery
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: What clean audits don’t tell us
Opinion / Editorials
2.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Cyril has nothing to lose as he ...
Opinion
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Global shocks cause local storms
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
EDITORIAL: Anglo merger Tecks the right boxes
Opinion / Editorials
5.
LETTER: An inconvenient truth
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.