DEON GOUWS: $hedding weight … and mark€t cap
Novo Nordisk’s growth trajectory is slowing. Could it be that people are rejecting Wegovy and Ozempic in favour of simpler weight-loss methods?
In the late 1990s, a new diet guide quickly made its way up the best-seller lists. It was called Eat Right 4 Your Type, and it suggested that people with different blood types responded to nutrients in specific ways. Based on this, we should all focus on eating certain food groups and avoiding others, and if we do so we should soon lose weight and gain other health benefits.
From donating blood some years earlier and being handed a loyalty card of sorts afterwards, I had a vague recollection that my blood type was O (in common with roughly half the world’s population). So I went straight to the applicable chapter and was delighted to learn that I’m the typical caveman: I was encouraged to eat lots of protein, including red meat, chicken and fish. On the downside, carbohydrates had to be limited. I can’t remember every single detail, but it was pretty granular. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.