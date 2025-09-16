Opinion

PODCAST: South African farmers will start planting summer crops soon, and the outlook is encouraging

Rain forecast for the summer grains and oilseed production season will benefit agriculture as a whole

16 September 2025 - 15:14
by WANDILE SIHLOBO
Picture: 123RF/thvideo
South Africa’s 2025/2026 summer grains and oilseed production season starts in October. The outlook is optimistic with prospects of rain, which will benefit not only crops but the agricultural sector overall.

Listen to the podcast for more information.

Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast.

