EDITORIAL: Is South Africa’s steel giant worth saving?
The long and the short of it is that Amsa is on the ropes due to confusing government policies, struggling logistics and huge oversupply in Asia
The closure of the long steel business at ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa) is no longer a threat but an imminent reality, and with it a significant reshaping of the country’s steel landscape. For decades, the Newcastle and Vereeniging steel plants anchored the production of rebar, wire rod and other long products. Their shutdown will leave South Africa increasingly dependent on scrap-based mini-mills and imported steel to meet demand.
That shift brings its own set of risks. Mini-mills may be efficient and cost-competitive today, but their advantage rests on access to artificially cheap domestic scrap. Moreover, they mainly serve informal industries and often struggle to meet the higher quality requirements of formal sectors such as automotive, mining, manufacturing, construction and infrastructure. Imports, meanwhile, are a problematic substitute for Newcastle’s output, given the high transport costs, supply chain challenges and the unique specifications of locally develope...
