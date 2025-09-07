Opinion

PODCAST: South Africa’s agricultural machinery sales remain strong

The increase in agricultural machinery sales reflects the positive sentiment in the sector regarding the 2024/2025 harvest

07 September 2025 - 10:00
by WANDILE SIHLOBO
Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
One of the interlinked industries that tends to benefit when the agricultural sector is thriving is agricultural machinery. This year is no different; South Africa’s agricultural machinery sales have remained reasonably robust since the start of 2025. I suspect the sales are likely to continue at this encouraging pace.

Tractor sales have increased for the past eight months, while combine harvester sales have cooled only in the past few months, having started with solid momentum.

The data for August also paints a mixed picture. Tractor sales are up 22% year on year, with 700 units sold, but combine harvester sales were flat, with five units sold. The soft sales in combine harvesters are not a significant concern, given the higher sales volumes earlier.

The increase in agricultural machinery sales reflects the positive sentiment in the sector regarding the 2024/2025 field crop, horticulture and wine grape harvest, supported by favourable weather conditions. The sector is reasonably optimistic, with the Agbiz/IDC agribusiness confidence index at 63 points in the third quarter, well above the 50 neutral mark.

We expect South Africa’s agricultural machinery sector to remain strong for the rest of the year. In addition to the better agricultural production conditions, interest rates have eased.

It’s also worth noting that some farmers may continue with machinery replacement in the coming months, supporting sales.

Ultimately, the machinery industry is benefiting from the positive agricultural conditions in South Africa.

Listen to the podcast for more information.

Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala, and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast.

