Power brokers
NATASHA MARRIAN: The GEPF may be Baleni’s best-fitting hat
The energised new chair needs to take swift action to tackle a tender scandal and governance issues at the fund’s administrative agency
04 September 2025 - 05:00
The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) is the largest in Africa, and among the top 10 globally. Newly appointed chair Frans Baleni is moving to iron out a big chink in its generally solid armour.
Assets under management are valued at R2.38-trillion. Baleni jokes that in its league, the GEPF is better placed than both Manchester United and Kaizer Chiefs. The GEPF maintains stable and resilient returns — impressive considering South Africa’s challenging economic environment. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.