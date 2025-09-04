EDITORIAL: Denizens of the debt
Oceana and Sea Harvest are the sole survivors of Brimstone’s investment portfolio, but one of them may have to be sold soon
Brimstone, the most enduring of the wave of empowerment companies that hit the JSE in the mid- to late-1990s, turns 30 this year. Many of the original community-based shareholders, including co-founders Fred Robertson and Mustaq Brey (who were tapped for start-up funding), are still on the register. The originals have done well with a consistent flow of annual dividends, the occasional special payout and the odd unbundling.
Whether Brimstone intends pressing on for more decades remains to be seen. The investment portfolio has been pared down to two large fishing counters, Sea Harvest and Oceana. Either could, and probably should, be unbundled to shareholders. But like Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), there is a restrictive debt overhang stifling efforts to unlock value...
