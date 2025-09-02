“I do not see imported liquified natural gas as a long-term solution for South Africa or even a base power solution. I see it as a peaking and a balancing solution,” energy analyst Chris Yelland tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge. But gas is all the rage.
Minerals minister Gwede Mantashe wants to spend a fortune building new infrastructure and South Africa has built its urgent new trade proposals with Donald Trump around a huge new standing order for imported LNG. "Gas base supply is an option for South Africa. Base supply becomes an option when you've got significant indigenous gas resources, where you drill a hole in the ground and natural gas comes out. You don't have to drill a hole in a foreign country, take out the gas, turn it into a liquid, transport it thousands of kilometres across the sea, convert it back into a gas, compress it, and pipe it to where it's needed.”
PODCAST: Jumping Jack Flash just wants gas gas gas
Peter Bruce talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.