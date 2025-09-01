PODCAST: Zimbabwe bans maize imports

The Zimbabwean government has reinstated a ban on maize imports. The government believes that for now there are sufficient supplies for the local market and wants to ensure maximum price realisation for domestic producers before allowing imports. Nevertheless, it remains unclear if Zimbabwe has sufficient maize supplies for the year or will need imports later.
Zimbabwe’s 2024/2025 maize production is forecast at 1.3Mt, according to recent data from the Pretoria-based unit of the US department of agriculture. This is just more than twice the output from the previous season, which was marked by drought.
This recovery in Zimbabwe’s maize production is primarily driven by improved weather conditions and an increase in the area that farmers planted for maize. If this production level materialises, the ban may be temporary.
Zimbabwe’s potential maize harvest of 1.3Mt will not be sufficient to meet the country’s domestic needs of 2Mt per year, leaving it to import the balance.
Listen to the podcast for more information.
* Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast
* Wandile Sihlobo is chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa
