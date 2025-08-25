Opinion

PODCAST: South African agricultural exports up 10% in the second quarter of 2025

This is again a function of both higher volumes of various product exports and better commodity prices

24 August 2025 - 10:00
by WANDILE SIHLOBO
After solid export activity in the first quarter of the year, South Africa’s agricultural exports totalled $3.71bn in Q2, up 10% from the same period a year ago, according to data from Trade Map.

Picture: 123RF/OTICKI

This is again a function of both higher volumes of various product exports and better commodity prices. The products that dominated the export list in Q2 were citrus, apples and pears, maize, wine, nuts, fruit juices, dates, pineapples, avocados, grapes and wool. Better efficiency at the ports is still needed, though there has been a material improvement; agricultural export activity in the second quarter experienced less friction than in the recent past.

My writing on agricultural economic matters is available on my blog: https://wandile.substack.com/

Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala, and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast

