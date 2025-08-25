After solid export activity in the first quarter of the year, South Africa’s agricultural exports totalled $3.71bn in Q2, up 10% from the same period a year ago, according to data from Trade Map.
Picture: 123RF/OTICKI
This is again a function of both higher volumes of various product exports and better commodity prices. The products that dominated the export list in Q2 were citrus, apples and pears, maize, wine, nuts, fruit juices, dates, pineapples, avocados, grapes and wool. Better efficiency at the ports is still needed, though there has been a material improvement; agricultural export activity in the second quarter experienced less friction than in the recent past.
PODCAST: South African agricultural exports up 10% in the second quarter of 2025
This is again a function of both higher volumes of various product exports and better commodity prices
After solid export activity in the first quarter of the year, South Africa’s agricultural exports totalled $3.71bn in Q2, up 10% from the same period a year ago, according to data from Trade Map.
This is again a function of both higher volumes of various product exports and better commodity prices. The products that dominated the export list in Q2 were citrus, apples and pears, maize, wine, nuts, fruit juices, dates, pineapples, avocados, grapes and wool. Better efficiency at the ports is still needed, though there has been a material improvement; agricultural export activity in the second quarter experienced less friction than in the recent past.
My writing on agricultural economic matters is available on my blog: https://wandile.substack.com/
Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala, and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast
PODCAST: South Africa’s agricultural sector may have an uneven recovery in 2025
PODCAST: Far East countries are back buying South Africa’s maize
South Africa’s ample grain harvest may help ease food price inflation concerns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.