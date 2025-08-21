South African researcher, author and analyst Prof Richard Calland tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge “ are fatigued by a weak government, by extremely precarious socioeconomic conditions and by a sense of going backwards of not making progress. But it's easy to criticise our president. It's easy to say he's not ruthless enough, not decisive enough, not strategic enough but we have to maintain a sense of perspective and balance in our commentary.” And the voters and upcoming elections? “The ANC appears now to be in terminal decline, and I've long held the view that once the breach was broken and the a ANC lost its majority, that it might well enter a free fall period [and] I think we're in that. And of course once Ramaphosa goes and, and he's the last of that generation of serious politicians, then you are in a sense, you're dropping down a division.
People, we’re tired
Peter Bruce talks to South African researcher, author and analyst Prof Richard Calland in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge.
