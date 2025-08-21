POWER BROKERS
NATASHA MARRIAN: KZN shows the way
Ramaphosa and his quarrelsome GNU could learn a thing or two from the KwaZulu-Natal coalition government
21 August 2025 - 05:00
The ANC has decided to expand the GNU, a punch in the nose to its largest partner, the DA, after many disagreements between the two. It also violates the statement of intent signed by the nine participants in the GNU, since the ANC has not yet met its partners to inform them of its intention.
At the same time, the DA is boycotting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pointless pet project, the national dialogue; this boycott is also a violation of the statement of intent. ..
