We continue to see more evidence that 2025 will likely be an uneven recovery for South Africa’s agriculture. Horticulture (fruits and vegetables) and field crops (grains, oilseeds and sugar cane) are experiencing excellent yield recovery, benefiting from better summer and winter rains. But the livestock and poultry industries face some constraints. The effects of these divergences are also clear in the jobs data for the sector, with losses in the livestock industry. The major challenge in the livestock industry is disease, mainly foot-and-mouth disease in cattle. We also see some risks in the sector broadly emanating from the fractured trade environment, particularly exports to the US. We discuss all this in this episode of our podcast.
* Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast
* Wandile Sihlobo is chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa
PODCAST: South Africa’s agricultural sector may have an uneven recovery in 2025
Horticulture and field crops are doing well, but the livestock and poultry industries face challenges
We continue to see more evidence that 2025 will likely be an uneven recovery for South Africa’s agriculture. Horticulture (fruits and vegetables) and field crops (grains, oilseeds and sugar cane) are experiencing excellent yield recovery, benefiting from better summer and winter rains. But the livestock and poultry industries face some constraints. The effects of these divergences are also clear in the jobs data for the sector, with losses in the livestock industry. The major challenge in the livestock industry is disease, mainly foot-and-mouth disease in cattle. We also see some risks in the sector broadly emanating from the fractured trade environment, particularly exports to the US. We discuss all this in this episode of our podcast.
* Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast
* Wandile Sihlobo is chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.