CHRIS ROPER: Green cheese meltdown goes orbital
Pink Floyd never imagined this, but the dark side of the moon is now the Cold War rush to transform it from a romantic icon into a strategic asset
14 August 2025 - 05:00
We are all familiar with the attempts by previously colonised nations to get back treasures and culturally significant objects that were looted by the colonisers.
According to the Africa is a Country website, up to 90% of Sub-Saharan Africa’s physical cultural heritage is held outside Africa. My online efforts to verify that figure came to nought, so we’ll have to take this on trust: a huge proportion of Africa’s cultural artefacts and national treasures (and I’m rounding up the whole continent here) is held abroad in the grubby paws of collectors, national institutions and state-sanctioned hoarders...
