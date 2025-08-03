Opinion

South Africa’s ample grain harvest may help ease food price inflation concerns

There is an annual uptick in all the crops, mainly supported by favourable summer rains and decent area plantings

03 August 2025 - 10:00
by WANDILE SIHLOBO
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Juraj Berta/Pixabay
Picture: Juraj Berta/Pixabay

South Africa’s 2024/2025 summer grains and oilseed production estimate was lifted again this month, by 2% from the June 2025 estimate to an expected 18.74Mt (up 21% year on year).

There is an annual uptick in all the crops, mainly supported by favourable summer rains and decent area plantings. This ample harvest will likely add downward pressure on prices, which bodes well for consumer food price inflation.

The recent surge in maize prices was linked to the slow harvest process and quality issues, but that should be short-lived and does not change our view of potentially moderating prices.

A closer look at the data reveals that the monthly upward revisions were primarily in maize (+2%) and soybeans (+3%). Most other crops were roughly unchanged from the previous month. However, sunflower seeds and groundnuts were each lowered by 3% from last month.

South Africa’s maize harvest is now forecast at 15.03Mt, which is 17% higher than the crop for the 2023/2024 season. Importantly, these forecasts are well above South Africa’s annual maize needs of about 12Mt, implying that South Africa will have a surplus and remain a net exporter of maize.

Regarding oilseeds, the soybean harvest is estimated at 2.72Mt, representing a 47% year-on-year increase. Sunflower seeds are up 12% from the last season and are estimated at 708,300t.

The groundnut harvest is estimated at 61,389t (up 18% y/y), sorghum production at 137,970t (up 41% y/y) and the dry beans harvest at 74,299t (up 47%). The base effects and favourable agricultural conditions boosted the yields.

South Africa is experiencing a recovery season for its grains and oilseeds production, though some areas may face quality challenges, particularly white maize.

Still, the quality issues do not fundamentally change the available volume for milling acceptability and food supplies, though it may weigh on farmers’ profitability. We see the benefit of the solid harvest in generally softening commodity prices, now lower than last year, boding well for consumer food price inflation.

Listen to the podcast for more insights.

Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast.

Wandile Sihlobo is the chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

From rain to tariffs: What’s driving South Africa’s agricultural outlook

Winter crop conditions improve, but global trade and disease threats linger
Opinion
1 week ago

PODCAST: South Africans can take a few more tons of Brazilian coffee

Brazil is a major producer of coffee, accounting for nearly 40% of global coffee production. Other major producers include Vietnam (17%), Colombia ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

PODCAST: South Africa lifts ban on poultry imports from Brazil

The resumption of poultry imports from Brazil bodes well for moderating food price inflation
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARC HASENFUSS: The joys of rival bids
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Who will claim the political ...
Opinion
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Someone must stand up for this ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Welcome to the gangster state
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: A bad time for a diplomacy vacuum
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.