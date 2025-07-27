From rain to tariffs: What’s driving South Africa’s agricultural outlook

LOW-HANGING FRUIT: SA is the overall second-largest citrus exporter globally after Spain. It ships most of its fruit to Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, North America, the UK and Russia Image: LEORNID TIT/123RF
Various factors, both positive and negative, continue to shape South Africa’s agricultural sector. Starting on a positive note, early signs suggest a high likelihood that the upcoming 2025-26 summer season may also present favourable rainfall conditions across South Africa.
Current forecasts indicate a neutral season, which would be generally favourable and bring average rainfall. But the occurrence of La Niña rains also remains a possibility, which helps to ease worries of a swing from a La Niña rainy season in 2024-25 to the opposite, an El Niño.
Admittedly, South African farmers will only start looking into these prospects with greater intensity in October, when the 2025-26 summer crop season begins. For now, the focus remains on the harvest of summer grains, oilseeds, and citrus, among other crops.
We also continue to closely monitor winter crop conditions in the Western Cape province, which has received excellent rainfall. The major crops grown during this winter season are wheat, barley, canola, and oats. The Western Cape produces more than two-thirds of the country’s crops, and therefore is a key province for South Africa’s winter crops.
The crop conditions are generally favourable in the province, though farmers incurred much higher costs than usual in some regions due to the snail challenge for canola. Still, they seem to be managing well at the moment. In other provinces, the winter crop is benefiting from higher dam levels after a prolonged summer rain season in 2025.
For the citrus industry, the harvest is proceeding well, and the focus remains on export markets, particularly the US market. August 1 will mark the end of the suspension period for the US reciprocal tariffs announced in early April, and it is unclear whether South Africa will continue to benefit from the 10% duties or if they will be readjusted back to the 30% duties we faced at the onset of the Liberation Day tariffs.
The South African government, alongside organised agricultural groups and other business groupings, has been engaged with the matter and is pushing for better market access in the US, along with the formulation of a trade offer for a long-term trade agreement. These deliberations may take longer than desired, resulting in additional costs to businesses. The hope is for an extension of the current access while the discussions are under way. Many agricultural industries are at risk if the talks do not yield a favourable outcome. These include the table grapes, nuts, and wine, among others.
Indeed, the conversation about the potential diversification of export markets has been tabled by some. However, this has limitations in the near term, as businesses cannot switch to new regions overnight. Market development work is required.
Moreover, other areas, such as China and India, also continue to present limitations to South African agricultural products, including higher tariffs and phytosanitary barriers, despite recent pronouncements by China about its willingness to reduce tariffs on products from Africa. This suggests that the South African authorities and businesses will have to continue engaging with the US while also exploring new markets for future diversification. However, this approach cannot be viewed as a replacement for the US, but rather as an extension of it.
The logistics at the ports have not been as challenging as in past years. The ongoing collaboration among Transnet, business, and government is helping to improve planning and operations, enabling better service to the sector. Still, much work remains before achieving the desired efficiency, and improvements will require increased investments.
Beyond trade and harvest matters, biosecurity remains a challenge in South Africa. Foot-and-mouth disease continues to present increasing costs to businesses.
Listen to the podcast for more insights.
Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala, and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast.
Sihlobo is the chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa
From rain to tariffs: What’s driving South Africa’s agricultural outlook
Winter crop conditions improve, but global trade and disease threats linger
Image: LEORNID TIT/123RF
Listen to the podcast for more insights.
Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala, and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast.
Sihlobo is the chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa
