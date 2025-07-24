Opinion

PODCAST: Shooting the Messenger

Peter Bruce speaks to the DA's Emma Powell

24 July 2025 - 11:51
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

The DA’s spokesperson on foreign affairs, Emma Powell, found herself at the wrong end of a powerful assault by the State last week after she notified the country that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Special Envoy to the US (and, subsequently, to North America), Mcebisi Jonas, had done little or no work trying to heal our battered relationship with the Donald Trump White House in the 90 plus days since he was appointed.

In fact, the Americans wanted nothing to do with him and had declined his request for a diplomatic visa. The National Security Council, which reports directly to Ramaphosa alerted The Sowetan to a report it has done on Powell and accused her of running the country down during a trip to the US in February.

The newspaper splashed the story as the Presidency put out a statement calling her part of “a right wing nexus” acting against South Africa’s interests abroad.

Powell tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that this is nonsense. "It's an empirical fact that the ANC had done nothing of value or meaning in order to shore up and rebuild trust with the United States in order to safeguard South Africa's interests in regards to our continued inclusion in Agoa beyond September,” she says.

“We were trying to do our part and waving South Africa’s flag”. 

PODCAST: When a trillion rand might not be enough

President Cyril Ramaphosa said recently the State would spend more than a trillion rand over the next three years on building and repairing ...
Opinion
5 days ago

PODCAST: South Africa lifts ban on poultry imports from Brazil

The resumption of poultry imports from Brazil bodes well for moderating food price inflation
Opinion
1 week ago

PODCAST | Peter Ndegwa on Safaricom’s dominance in East Africa

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom’s group CEO
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa, the best we never had
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: The damage has already been done, ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
JAMIE CARR: Elon aims for world domination
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs
4.
DEON GOUWS: A rose by any other name steals the ...
Opinion
5.
DAVID WILLIAMS: Why corporate governance matters
Opinion / Editor's Note

Related Articles

PODCAST: Financing SA’s small-scale farmers and food producers

Companies / Land & Agriculture

PODCAST | The cyberwar on artificial intelligence

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | Deep dive into Hytera’s critical comms business in SA

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.