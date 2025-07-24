POWER BROKERS
NATASHA MARRIAN: Welcome to the gangster state
Political elites fighting for state resources are morphing into organised crime networks as ANC support declines and ‘violent instability’ looms
24 July 2025 - 05:00
It is not every day that there are attempts to withdraw an academic paper from the public domain due to its explosive political findings.
A prophetic 2022 paper by New South Institute (NSI) director Ivor Chipkin and co-author Jelena Vidojevic, titled Dangerous Elites, is one such paper — the first in his long career, Chipkin tells the FM...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.