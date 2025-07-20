Opinion

PODCAST: South Africans can take a few more tons of Brazilian coffee

The South African consumer is not asking for much — just high quality and a better price

20 July 2025 - 10:00
by WANDILE SIHLOBO
Picture: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Brazil is a major producer of coffee, accounting for nearly 40% of global coffee production. Other major producers include Vietnam (17%), Colombia (8%), Indonesia (6%) and Ethiopia (6%).

Coffee prices have been relatively high since the start of the year due to unfavourable weather conditions in Vietnam and Brazil, which have weighed on global supplies. The US tariffs will pose a challenge for American consumers. We are watching the impact of all this on the global coffee prices, which have surged recently on the back of tariffs and the unfavourable production conditions in South America.

South Africa imports coffee, and Brazil surely has room to increase supplies to this country. I know our domestic tea and coffee producers won’t like me saying this. But we have a decent demand for coffee (just like we do with other “substantive beverages” like whiskies, where we spend more than $300m on imports annually).

South Africa has imported, on average, about 23,921t of coffee per year over the past five years. Brazil and Vietnam accounted for 54% of South Africa’s coffee imports. Other suppliers of coffee to South Africa are Uganda (8%), Tanzania (7%), Colombia (4%), Guatemala (4%), Ethiopia (3%) and Honduras (3%).

So if Brazil can offer competitively priced, high-quality products, it can take market share from Vietnam and several African suppliers. The South African consumer is not asking for much — just high quality and a better price.

In these times of export diversification, while South Africa is a small importer, it certainly can take a few more tons of coffee from Brazil.

Listen to the podcast for more insights.

* Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast

* Wandile Sihlobo is the chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa

