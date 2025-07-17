NATASHA MARRIAN: Lessons from Nugent provide a blueprint for Madlanga inquiry
Justice, transparency and speed: keys to success in judicial commissions
17 July 2025 - 05:00
A judicial commission of inquiry into alleged links between police minister Senzo Mchunu, senior police officers and organised criminal syndicates may have been one of the few options available to President Cyril Ramaphosa, but it remains a controversial one.
Aside from the lengthy duration typically associated with judicial commissions, the inquiry is likely to be held largely out of the public eye, with limited opportunity for scrutiny. ..
