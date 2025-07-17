JANNIE ROSSOUW: The lowdown on inflation
Steady inflation makes now the right time for a lower target
17 July 2025 - 05:00
South Africa’s inflation target of 3%-6% per year was announced in 2000. Over the past 25 years, the target range has served the country well.
The groundwork for the successful implementation of monetary policy to achieve this target was set in the 1990s, under the leadership of Chris Stals as Reserve Bank governor. Before his tenure, it was often argued that South Africa would never get inflation under control. With the annual rate close to 17% in 1987, it is easy to understand why there were so many sceptics...
