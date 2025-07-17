VIEW FROM THE THAMES
DEON GOUWS: A rose by any other name steals the show
Proteas, fynbos and Babylonstoren’s hospitality impress at the Chelsea Flower Show — and the price was just right
17 July 2025 - 05:00
It’s been a rather glorious summer on the banks of the Thames. Even though I’m not much of a gardener, an unquestionable highlight of the season was attending the Chelsea Flower Show in May.
If you’ve ever been to the event, you’ll know it takes place in the most glorious surroundings, in arguably the most expensive postcode in the UK. Nothing around there is cheap; restaurants and pubs in the area cater for A-list celebrities and captains of industry. And they certainly know how to charge accordingly...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.