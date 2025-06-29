PODCAST: Zimbabwe will remain a net importer of maize in 2025/2026

Maize demand in the Southern African region is expected to remain strong in the 2025/2026 marketing year, which started in May (aligning with the 2024/2025 production season). One of the countries that imported the most maize in Southern Africa in the 2024/2025 marketing year was Zimbabwe. The country accounted for 56% of South Africa’s maize exports of 2.3Mt that year.
In the 2025/2026 marketing year, Zimbabwe’s maize demand is expected to be smaller, though still substantial. The previous season presented unique challenges, primarily the midsummer drought. This led to a 60% decline in Zimbabwe’s maize production, leaving the country with only 635,000t of harvest, far below the 2Mt Zimbabwe requires for its domestic annual consumption. Thus, imports played a crucial role in meeting domestic needs.
But the current season has brought some recovery. Zimbabwe’s 2024/2025 maize production is forecast at 1.3Mt, according to recent data from the Pretoria-based unit of the US department of agriculture. This is just more than twice the previous season’s output, driven by improved weather conditions and an increase in the area that farmers managed to plant for maize. Still, Zimbabwe’s potential maize harvest of 1.3Mt will not be sufficient to meet the country’s domestic needs of 2Mt, leaving it to import the balance.
In the last marketing year, South Africa supplied nearly all of Zimbabwe’s maize imports. However, in the 2025/2026 marketing year, there may be some changes, with Zambia becoming an exporter again. Zambia, the second-largest maize producer in Southern Africa, has seen a recovery in its 2024/2025 maize production, now estimated at 3.66Mt, up from 1.5Mt in the previous season, according to Zambian government data.
Similarly to Zimbabwe and South Africa, this increase in the harvest is due to favourable weather and decent area plantings. The harvest is under way in the country. This means Zambia could return to being a net exporter of maize, as its domestic maize consumption is about 2.8Mt, far surpassed by the expected harvest of 3.66Mt.
Listen to the podcast for more insights.
Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast.
