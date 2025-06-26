NATASHA MARRIAN: Untangling Nkabane’s web of lies
The higher education minister has become stuck in the twists of her own tall tales as she seeks to explain away the unforgivable
26 June 2025 - 05:00
In a bizarre and disturbing comedy of errors, the minister of higher education & training, Nobuhle Nkabane, this week “apologised” to advocate Terry Motau for falsely dragging his name into the saga of her dubious political appointments to the R19bn sector education & training authorities (Setas).
Nkabane, hailed in ANC circles as a rising star, is at the centre of a self-created storm in the aftermath of revelations that her picks for chairs of the 21 Seta boards were all ANC-linked political appointments...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.