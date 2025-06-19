JUSTICE MALALA: Cry, the blah, blah, blah country
Any hopes we might have had for the national dialogue have been dashed by Ramaphosa’s plan for yet another protracted imbizo that’s unlikely to produce anything concrete
19 June 2025 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s newly announced national dialogue is already turning out to be a misunderstanding at best, or a train wreck at worst.
In its proposed form, and in the makeup of its eminent persons group, it aims to reimagine South Africa and perhaps even redraw it. That’s a mistake because, for many of us who have been calling for a clear, bold pact between the ANC and the DA since last June, the aim was an able, nimble, decisive and goal-orientated coalition government...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.