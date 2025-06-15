Opinion

PODCAST: Will China open up for more agricultural products from South Africa?

South Africa remains a negligible player in the Chinese agricultural market — this needs to change

15 June 2025 - 10:00
by Wandile Sihlobo
Picture: Cheng Xin/Getty Images
Picture: Cheng Xin/Getty Images

We are waiting for more details on China’s intentions to lower import tariffs for various African countries. What is worth emphasising for now is that, from a South African agricultural perspective, this would be a welcome development.

China is profoundly important in global agriculture. In 2023, it was a leading importer, accounting for 11% of global agricultural imports, with imports valued at $218bn. The leading suppliers of farm products to China are Brazil, the US, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Canada, Vietnam, France, Russia, Argentina, Chile, Ukraine, the Netherlands and Malaysia.

However, China has been diversifying its agricultural exports beyond these suppliers, a process that accelerated after the US initially imposed tariffs in 2018 and continues in 2025.

Latin American countries and Australia have been the primary beneficiaries of China’s diversification strategy.

But South Africa must also be part of this conversation. And what the Chinese authorities have signalled is a starting point for a deeper conversation on agricultural trade.

The first step will have to be for South African authorities to approach China to present a range of products that can be exported, and then build from there.

South Africa remains a negligible player in the Chinese agricultural market, accounting for just 0.4% ($979m) of its agricultural imports in 2023. These exports include a variety of fruits, wine, red meat, nuts, maize, soybeans and wool.

However, there is room for more ambitious efforts.

The South African agricultural sector, comprising organised agriculture and researchers, consistently emphasises the need to lower import tariffs in China and remove phytosanitary constraints on various products.

There is now a pathway to have a productive conversation about this matter and move with speed. Of course, once more details are available on tariffs, we will also need to examine the phytosanitary issues related to agriculture.

Overall, this is welcome news.

Listen to the podcast for more insights.

Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast

